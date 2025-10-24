Luke Littler and Luke Humphries both progress as world number one fight heats up

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luke Littler and Luke Humphries eased their way into the second round of the European Championship with comprehensive wins in Germany.

World champion Littler claimed a 6-1 win over Dutchman Raymond van Barneveld, finishing with an average of 98.97 to eliminate the 58-year-old five-time world champion.

Littler, who faces James Wade next, will become world number one for the first time in his career should he win the tournament in Dortmund.

“It might have looked comfortable, but up there it wasn’t,” the 18-year-old said on the PDC’s website. “Me and Raymond both struggled in the first few legs, but I had to kick on and I got the job done.

“I’m looking forward to tomorrow now. I’ve got a very good record against James, and it should be a good contest.

“I know the world number one spot is in sight, but I’ve just got to take it game by game and focus on James first.”

Humphries was even more emphatic as he thrashed Poland’s Krzysztof Ratajski 6-0, the world number one averaging 109.98 to seal victory with a 161 checkout.

“I’m really pleased with that performance,” he said. “My scoring was strong from the start and I think that was really important.

“If I start well, I’m always a far more dangerous player and I think those first few legs set the tone. I didn’t really give Krzysztof a sniff tonight, and that’s what you need to do against a player who is so solid.”

Wade was a 6-1 winner against Mike De Decker, Cameron Menzies beat fellow Scot Gary Anderson 6-3 and home hope Ricardo Pietreczko earned a 6-4 win over Northern Ireland’s Josh Rock.