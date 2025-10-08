Luke Humphries advances to World Grand Prix quarter-finals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

World number one Luke Humphries eased into the quarter-finals of the World Grand Prix after a mid-game switch.

Humphries, whose victory at this tournament in 2023 kick-started his ascent to the top of the game, beat Krzysztof Ratajski 3-1 in Leicester.

But it needed an intervention in the middle of the match.

The 30-year-old, who will play Cameron Menzies in the last eight, said: “I went off at the break and said to myself, ‘You must be doing something different because you don’t play like this usually’.

“So I slowed my throw down and I started hitting the trebles. On the practice board I am hitting everything and then I am going out there and not so I needed to change something.”

Menzies admitted he was calling himself “all the names under the sun” as he missed eight match darts on the way to beating Rob Cross.

The Scot got the job done at the ninth attempt to seal a 3-1 victory over the ninth seed, to follow up Monday’s downing of eighth seed Chris Dobey.

Menzies, a notoriously combustible character who celebrated wildly at the end, said: “I have been trying to deal with the adrenaline and stuff.

“I am trying to keep it in. I hate seeing myself acting that way, I don’t like it.

“I wish you could have been in my head at that point. I was calling myself all the names under the sun. I kind of feared the worst after that.”

There was an upset as fourth seed Stephen Bunting was ousted by Dutchman Danny Noppert, who won 3-1, while Gary Anderson cruised past Joe Cullen 3-0.