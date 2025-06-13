Luke Humphries says being made an MBE shows how far he has helped take darts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

World number one Luke Humphries says being made an MBE shows how far he has helped to take darts.

Humphries has been given the accolade in the King’s Birthday Honours along with great rival Luke Littler for their achievements over the last 18 months.

The 30-year-old has won eight major titles, including the 2024 World Championship, and set a standard that only Littler has been able to match.

The 18-year-old is primarily responsible for opening up the sport to a new audience, but Humphries has stood alongside him.

“It’s something that me and Luke have really done together,” he told the PA news agency.

“I know he’s done it on a much bigger scale, and from a younger generational part of it, but I think him having someone that can compete with him, compete against him, and push him all the way, it’s made it really exciting for the sport.

“I think that’s grown so many new fans. Everyone’s talking about darts now, and I think that we’re two of the pioneering parts of that.

“We’ve changed the face of darts over the last couple of years. It’s starting to become a younger man’s game. It’s nice to be at the forefront of that.”

Less than two years ago, Humphries’ future was in doubt after he suffered anxiety attacks, but he went on a winning spree that has turned his life around and will lead to a visit to the royal family.

“I feel really good about it, it’s obviously something that was very unexpected,” he added.

“When I got the letter, I kind of couldn’t believe when I opened it and it’s a very proud moment.

“My mum and dad are obviously incredibly proud as well. Their son’s obviously getting an MBE, which is quite a feat, to be honest.

“It usually happens later on in people’s careers, but it’s happened in mine pretty early.

“I feel pretty blessed, to be honest, I’m fortunate enough to get one.

“My girlfriend and my son will be very, very proud, especially my son. When he grows up and understands what it means, I’m sure he’d be very, very proud.”

