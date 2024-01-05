Luke Humphries ‘privileged’ to meet PM Rishi Sunak after World Championship win

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

New world champion Luke Humphries was “privileged” to be invited to meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Downing Street.

Humphries is still basking in the glory of his World Championship victory over teenager Luke Littler at Alexandra Palace on Wednesday night and continued an almost 48-hour media tour.

Sunak watched the thrilling match and met the 28-year-old at his residence on Friday afternoon.

Humphries told the PA news agency: “It is a privilege of course, these are not things you get to do every day, it was a privilege to be invited, this is massive for our sport.

“I have got a duty as the flagbearer of darts at the moment.

“We just talked about sport, nothing else really. He wanted to congratulate me on the success, he enjoyed the game and it really is important for figures to be coming in and enjoying our sport.”

Although Humphries lifted the Sid Waddell Trophy to celebrate his rise to world number one in style, it was Littler’s achievements that really made the world sit up and take notice.

The 16-year-old defied his tender years to steamroller his way to the final on debut, gaining an army of support along the way.

He gained celebrity status and transcended the world of darts, while also bringing in record viewing figures for broadcaster Sky Sports.

Humphries wants the new fans to stick around for the whole year, not just the Ally Pally bonanza.

“A lot of people see darts and the World Championship at Christmas and they don’t support afterwards, whereas darts isn’t just for Christmas, it’s forever,” he said.

“Hopefully they stay on board, darts isn’t just exciting in the worlds, it is exciting all year, there is great drama all year. The sport has grown to incredible heights and I hope everyone can stay tuned.”