Luke Humphries out to join illustrious club with win in World Matchplay final

World number one Luke Humphries hopes to cap a memorable 12 months by winning the World Matchplay in Blackpool on Sunday.

Humphries is one win away from becoming just the fourth man to win the World Championship and Matchplay in the same year after he beat James Wade in the semi-final on Saturday night.

Michael van Gerwen, one of the three men to have achieved the feat along with Phil Taylor and Peter Wright, is waiting in the final aiming to win a fourth title at the Winter Gardens after a thrilling semi-final win over Michael Smith.

Since Humphries was beaten in the semi-final 12 months ago he has made eight finals in 10 major tournaments, winning six of them, as he has been the standout player.

And he believes his record stands up against the best to have played the sport.

“I have achieved so much in the last 12 months, eight major finals in 10 for me,” he said.

“I can’t ask for too much more, we’re in such a great era of fantastic darts players, to do that is something special.

“So, it’s all eyes on trying to be the next person to be win the Worlds and the Matchplay in the same year.

“There is only really Phil and Michael that has done something so incredible in such a short period of time. For me to match the achievements of the two greatest dart players in the world would be very special.

“If I can win, I would definitely be up there with having one of the best 12 months any darts player has had to be honest.”

Van Gerwen is looking to reassert his dominance by winning a fourth crown in Blackpool after a 17-13 win over Smith.

The Dutchman has won just one major title in the last 12 months and has struggled to keep up with Humphries and the emergence of Luke Littler.

And he will have to rediscover his best form as he has lost seven matches to Humphries.

The key moment against Smith came with the match tied at 12-12 when Van Gerwen took out 136 to break his opponent’s throw and there was no looking back.

“I am in the final now, I don’t care what anyone says,” he said. “I have work to do but who cares, I won.

“He was playing better than me, it was a really good moment, you could see my emotion after that one. I did it and I don’t care.

“I have to teach (Humphries) a lesson, I need to put him in his place tomorrow.”