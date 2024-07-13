Luke Humphries lays down marker on opening night of World Matchplay in Blackpool

Support truly

World champion Luke Humphries laid down a marker on the opening night of the World Matchplay in Blackpool.

Humphries is aiming to become just the fourth man to win the World Championship and World Matchplay in the same year and made a good start on Saturday night.

He demolished debutant Ricardo Pietreczko 10-4 on the Winter Gardens stage, averaging a mammoth 108.76, which only has been bettered three times in the opening round in the history of this tournament.

Only Phil Taylor, Michael van Gerwen and Peter Wright have doubled up at Alexandra Palace and the Winter Gardens in the same year and Humphries would love to join them.

He said: “I felt a million dollars. It would be lovely to join them but you can’t get carried away, that’s just the first round.

“A fantastic performance but I have got another four games to go now.

“Lovely playing like that but I have got to keep it up and if I do I will win the title.

“Keeping up those performances is tough, I have to be on my game.”

Nathan Aspinall got his title defence off to a winning start with a 10-8 success over Luke Woodhouse.

Aspinall won the biggest trophy of his career when he triumphed in 2023 and hopes to join an exclusive club in going back-to-back.

He got away with one against Woodhouse, who missed a dart at double 12 for the chance to throw for the match.

However, nerves got the better of him and Aspinall, who appeared to be struggling with a right arm injury, won the final two legs to get the job done.

Gerwyn Price put in a polished performance to open the tournament with a 10-4 win over Daryl Gurney.

Price, seeded fourth, looked to be in a tight contest when Gurney had two darts at double eight to level at 5-5.

But the Northern Irishman missed and Price made him pay, stealing the leg and then rattling off the next four to book his place in the last 16.

Price hit five maximums and posted an impressive 130 checkout to set up a last-16 tie with Josh Rock or Ross Smith.

Jonny Clayton dismissed Raymond van Barneveld with a 10-7 win.

“I love this stage, it doesn’t love me but I hope that tide has turned,” the number eight seed said.

“I got over the line and I’m happy with that.”