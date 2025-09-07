Luke Humphries beats Josh Rock to successfully defend Czech Open title

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

World number one Luke Humphries beat Josh Rock 8-5 at the PVA Expo in Prague to successfully defend his Czech Open title.

Rock had defeated Michael van Gerwen en route to the final and looked well placed to challenge for the title when he got an early break of throw to go 2-0 up in the final.

Humphries recovered to register a 12-dart leg to level things at 3-3 then, after the game had gone to 5-5, took three consecutive legs to leave himself on the brink.

A finely-executed final leg was enough to put down a brave challenge from Rock and claim the £30,000 prize.

It was an eighth PDC European Tour title of his career for the 30-year-old as he won in Prague for the third time in four years following victories in 2022 and 2024.

“If it were up to me, I’d have all 14 European Tours held here. You don’t win three times in the same place by accident and it’s clearly special to me,” Humphries said.

“Since winning the Premier League, the past three months have been tough. I’ve struggled at times and I felt like I dragged Josh down at the start of the game. But I never give in – I always try to find a way.”

World champion Luke Littler was earlier knocked out in the third round, suffering a surprise 6-4 defeat by Dutchman Gian van Veen.