Prince William would ‘love the darts’, says former world champion Luke Humphries

Darts great Luke Humphries reckons the Prince of Wales would love to attend the PDC World Championship at Alexandra Palace.

The former world darts champion, who saw off teenage prodigy Luke Littler to win in 2024, was made an MBE at Windsor Castle on Wednesday from William for his services to the sport.

Humphries, 30, told the prince that north London’s ‘Ally Pally’, which over the festive period hosts thousands of darts fans in fancy dress and enjoying a drink, was the best venue to watch the sport.

The player, nicknamed Cool Hand, told the Press Association that finding out he was being honoured was “a big surprise”, the “biggest honour” of his career and his “greatest achievement”.

When asked about what he discussed with William, Humphries said: “We just talked about darts and he sort of asked me about where’s the best place to watch darts and where would the best place he would come to darts?

“I just told him Alexandra Palace, you know he obviously knows where that place is and it’s the biggest tournament in the world.

“I think he’d probably love to come to be fair, if it wasn’t so much of the protocols that he’d have to face to come.

“But, yeah, if he could ever turn up and watch I’m sure he’d really enjoy it, but unfortunately it’s not as easy as that for him to just turn up and watch us, but I’m sure he watches at home.”

Humphries said he thinks William is “aware of all the players and how big the sport’s growing as well”.

He said receiving news of his MBE brought a “massive sense of pride”, adding: “Since I have been involved in darts, I’ve brought a different crowd of people, a younger generation.

“Obviously alongside Luke Littler as well, we’ve been the two big forces in darts over the last two to three years.”

Humphries said since the world final between him and teenage prodigy Littler in 2024, the pair have brought in a “massive new crowd of people that love watching darts”.

He continued: “We’ve changed the whole dynamic of the sport as well.

“A lot of people just look at it like a pub game, whereas now I think people are sort of seeing it for really what it is, and that’s a major sport.

“I think that that is the reason as to why we’ve both actually got one because it brought that new meaning to darts.”

Discussing his relationship with Littler, he said they “get on really well”.

He continued: “We kind of are rivals on the dartboard but off it we get on really well, it’s a healthy relationship.”

The sportsman is preparing for this year’s world championship, which starts at Alexandra Palace on Thursday.

Humphries was ranked number one for nearly two years until November, when he was overtaken by Littler.

Humphries said he has been putting in the effort and practice going into the championships, and feels like he is playing “some of the best darts I’ve ever played in my life”.

He continued: “He’s a tough player to beat, especially in long formats, but I feel like if I can produce some of the levels that I have done over the last few weeks, I could win that world championship back.”