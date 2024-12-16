Darts world rallying around Wayne Mardle, says Luke Humphries

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

World number one Luke Humphries said the darting world is rallying around Sky Sports commentator Wayne Mardle following the death of his wife.

Mardle was absent from the opening night of the World Championship on Sunday after his wife Donna died aged 52, following a short illness, earlier this week.

The former player was due to lead the broadcaster’s coverage at Alexandra Palace, but is not expected to be in attendance for any of the 2025 tournament.

Humphries, who kicked off his Ally Pally campaign with a whitewash against Thibault Tricole, said: “I didn’t know her, but I’ve seen her before.

“My condolonces to Wayne, he is one of the top, top guys in the world and no one deserves to go through this.

“He has been with Donna since he has been 14 years old, so it is a horrible, horrible thing for him to go through.”

He continued: “Hopefully he knows all the players and the fans and everyone is here from him if he needs.

“Hopefully he can take his time away and reflect on the woman she was.

“I’ll send him a personal message myself, but I wanted to give him a bit of time to just come to terms with what has happened and hopefully he is OK.”

The news was announced before the action got underway on Sunday evening.

An emotional presenter Emma Paton said on air: “Wayne is the heart and soul of everything we do here at Sky Sports darts, but the heart of his world, his wonderful wife Donna, sadly passed away earlier this week after a short illness.

“We will be remembering Donna throughout this tournament. Wayne, you are in our thoughts, in our hearts, we love you very much and we will see you very soon.”

Mardle has been the main voice of Sky Sports’ coverage of darts for many years and gained more fame two years ago for his memorable commentary of the sport’s greatest leg where Michael Smith hit a nine-dart finish in the final against Michael van Gerwen, who missed a double 12 on his own attempt at perfection.

Mardle exclaimed: “One man misses, does the other man get? I have never seen the like.

“Come on Bully Boy. Yes! Double 12… That is the most amazing leg of darts you will ever see in your life. I can’t speak, I can’t speak.”