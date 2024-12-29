Luke Littler embraces ruthless streak in face of hostile Alexandra Palace crowd

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Luke Littler knows developing a nasty streak at the oche could help fire him to the World Championship title.

The teen sensation made it through to the fourth round with victory over Ian White on Saturday, where he was fired up by the Alexandra Palace crowd cheering on his opponent.

Littler responded by throwing a 180 and also took advantage of several key misses by White on his way to a 4-1 win, despite being far from his best.

“It’s good for me to show I can be ruthless. I am not a nice person on the board, I don’t think anyone else is,” Littler said.

“It doesn’t hurt to have that bit of aggression and be ruthless.

“It’s always good to have a test as you go through the rounds. You don’t want to be cruising through, obviously I’d love to but when you have got a challenge like that you know you have to step up.

“You have got to play well, whoever you face. If I sort those doubles out I’ll be fine.”

Next up for Littler is world number 33 Ryan Joyce, who claims Littler will not even need to be at his best to win.

Littler refused to fall for the mind games, though.

“I didn’t know he said that,” he said.

“But if that’s what he’s thinking it’s not really good for his game, but I just have to focus on my game and see how it goes on the day.”