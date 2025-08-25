Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Luke Littler edges past Beau Greaves in deciding leg at Players Championship 24

Greaves, a three-time WDF women’s world champion, averaged 102 compared to Littler’s 96 and the pair split eight 180s during their absorbing clash.

Mark Staniforth
Monday 25 August 2025 16:55 BST
Luke Littler was made to work hard by Beau Greaves in Milton Keynes/PA)
Luke Littler was made to work hard by Beau Greaves in Milton Keynes/PA) (PA Wire)

Luke Littler was pushed to the brink by Beau Greaves as he booked his place in the last 16 of Players Championship 24 in Milton Keynes.

The 18-year-old world champion was forced into a deciding leg in his first meeting with Greaves before squeezing home with a 6-5 win.

Greaves, a three-time WDF women’s world champion, averaged 102 compared to Littler’s 96 and the pair split eight 180s during their absorbing clash.

The 21-year-old had already sealed a memorable win in the previous round when she claimed a 6-4 win over five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in