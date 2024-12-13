Luke Littler knows darts has got ‘even bigger’ since his stunning breakthrough

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Luke Littler knows people are watching darts because of him after a stunning 12 months.

The 17-year-old is preparing to return to Alexandra Palace for the World Championship, a year on after his debut run to the final turned him into a global superstar.

Littler, who was beaten by Luke Humphries in the final, is now comfortably the biggest name in the sport, making the shortlist for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year while also being named as the most searched sportsperson on Google for 2024.

His performances, where he has won 10 titles this year, and connection with the younger generation has helped fling darts into the mainstream, with viewing figures on Sky Sports skyrocketing to second behind the Premier League.

And Littler knows he has become a role model.

“Ever since the final everyone has seen a young lad doing well so they have gone and bought their kids everything to try and be me,” he told the PA news agency.

“It’s good because darts was big but, I don’t want to say it, since I’ve come along it’s got even bigger, seeing a young lad coming through.

“Hopefully we can have more come through.”

Ever since the final everyone has seen a young lad doing well so they have gone and bought their kids everything to try and be me Luke Littler

Littler has 1.3 million followers on Instagram, more than double than established player Michael van Gerwen, and appearances with influencers and social-media stars ‘Sidemen’ and ‘Angry Ginge’ has boosted his popularity.

He will also appear in an episode of the rebooted Bullseye alongside Andrew Flintoff as he becomes increasingly well known.

“It’s been crazy, the ride I have been on. We’re not even 12 months in yet and it has been crazy,” he added.

“It’s been good, I have had the opportunity to go on shows, Fantasy Football and others.

“It’s because of my popularity. Going on Sidemen was my favourite, I grew up watching Harry open packs and everyone else doing it and it was just good to meet them.

“Me and Angry Ginge play a bit of FIFA with the other streamers as well.

“I am going to be here for many years, but my full focus is on the next tournament and trying to win the World Championship.”

Littler is aiming to go one better this year and begins his campaign against Ryan Meikle or Fallon Sherrock on December 21.