Luke Littler keen to emulate Eric Bristow after Premier League win in Liverpool

Luke Littler hopes he can become the next Eric Bristow after believing his Premier League victory in Liverpool was written in the stars.

The teenager overcame a hostile reception on Merseyside, where fans took objection to his social media goading of Liverpool’s recent struggles under Jurgen Klopp, to claim a third nightly victory and put himself on the brink of a play-off place at the O2 in London next month.

It was Littler’s first visit to the M&S Bank Arena since he went as a fan to watch in 2018 on the night Bristow died of a heart attack after attending a VIP event at the venue.

Thursday night would have been Bristow’s 67th birthday so it was fitting for Littler to claim victory.

Bristow, a five-time world champion, was the ultimate showman and Littler showed similar traits with the way he engaged with the crowd.

Asked whether he can become the next Bristow, he replied: “We’ll have to see in the years to come.

“The last time I was here that was the night Eric passed away. I was only 10 or 11.

“I was up in the stands with my friend. There’s a picture on my phone.

“It’s nice to win. The last time I was here he passed away, today it’s his birthday and I’ve won.

“Obviously it helped me tonight, I knew what was coming my way and I enjoyed it.

“Eric, I watched a few of his games back and Wayne (Mardle) has always said Eric would loved to have watch me play. ”

Staunch Manchester Unite fan Littler had been warned to calm down by fellow competitors Michael Smith and Nathan Aspinall after poking fun at Liverpool fans after their quadruple hopes went up in tatters.

But Littler, who was on an early flight on Friday to play in Austria on the European Tour this weekend, insists it is only “banter” and knows he has to take it as well as give it.

“It’s just banter and as a United fan you like to see Liverpool as rivals lose games,” he said.

“We’re not doing too well this season and they’re enjoying that.

“Obviously I enjoyed the FA Cup win and them getting knocked out of the Europa League. It’s just all banter.

“There’s United fans and I’ve got fans into darts maybe the two can connect and support me.

“If you give it you have to take it. And I’m sure if I did lose in Liverpool that would all be on social media but then I’ve just got to get on with the next one.”