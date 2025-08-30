Luke Littler through in Flanders with no teething trouble

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

World champion Luke Littler made light of his disrupted preparations for the Flanders Darts Trophy as he blew Dylan Slevin away to claim his place in the last 16.

The 18-year-old Briton was in second-round action at the Antwerp Xpo on Saturday after having to undergo emergency dental treatment to have a tooth removed in Manchester earlier in the week.

However, he need not have worried as he demolished Slevin 6-0 with a superb display of finishing to progress.

Littler, who won the Belgian Darts Open in Wieze earlier this year, told the PDC’s official website: “When I came up on stage, it just felt like home. I love coming here. I’m glad to play well tonight and now I can focus on tomorrow.

“I want to win here, but it’s only my first game. Six out of six on the doubles, I don’t usually get that, so I’m very happy.”

Littler, who will now face Ryan Searle, will not be joined by Michael van Gerwen in the third round after he was beaten 6-3 by Gian van Veen despite taking a 3-1 lead.

Martin Schindler eased his way through with a 6-3 victory against Mike de Decker, while Mario Vandenbogaerde held his nerve to get past Jonny Clayton 6-3 after leading 5-0.

Searle staged a remarkable comeback to get the better of Raymond van Barneveld, fighting his way back from 4-1 down to win 6-5, and Daryl Gurney sealed victory over Ross Smith by the same score with a 121 check-out in the deciding leg.

Stephen Bunting averaged 107.47 as he powered his way past Joe Cullen 6-1, while James Wade enjoyed a comfortable 6-3 victory over Belgium’s Kim Huybrechts.

Ryan Joyce was handed a bye into the third round because of Gerwyn Price’s withdrawal with a hand infection.

Earlier, defending champion Dave Chisnall had made a swift exit as he went down 6-4 to Leon Weber during the afternoon session, and compatriot Chris Dobey was similarly unsuccessful, losing 6-3 to Krzysztof Ratajski.

Mensur Suljovic edged past Rob Cross 6-5, while Luke Woodhouse demolished Peter Wright 6-1 with the Scot averaging less than 75.

Josh Rock survived a major scare as he beat Karel Sedlacek 6-5 with the Czech player having missed match darts, while Damon Heta beat Christian Kist 6-3 and Danny Noppert saw off fellow Dutchman Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-4.