I can’t believe I won – Luke Littler storms back to stun Gary Anderson
Littler will face Martin Lukeman in Sunday night’s final.
Luke Littler overturned a four-leg deficit to beat Gary Anderson 16-15 in a thrilling semi-final in the Grand Slam of Darts.
Anderson hit finishes of 164, 142, 124 and 102 as he opened up a 13-9 lead, but Littler stormed back to win seven of the last nine legs and book his place in the final in Wolverhampton.
“It frustrates me because I know I can come back and win games like this, but obviously it would be better if I went into the lead like Gary did,” Littler, who hit 16 180s and averaged 103.81, told Sky Sports.
“When I went off for the last break I thought you’ve got to dig deep, just like the Mike De Decker game and I can’t believe I won.
“I said to myself ‘You know it’s there so do it’. This is one of the best games I’ve won.”
Littler will face Martin Lukeman in Sunday night’s final after defeating Mickey Mansell 16-12 in the first semi-final.