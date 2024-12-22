Joe Cullen cites ‘lack of respect’ as he cuts short press conference after win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Joe Cullen stormed out of his post-match press conference after accusing the media of a lack of respect following a 3-0 second-round win over Wessel Nijman at the World Championship.

The 2022 Masters champion, who will face 2021 winner Gerwyn Price next, gave short answers during a tetchy on-stage interview at Alexandra Palace.

Bradford-born Cullen then vented his frustration at reporters backstage before departing prematurely.

The 35-year-old, who referenced Dutch opponent Nijman previously serving a ban for breaching betting and anti-corruption rules, said: “Honestly, the media attention that Wessel’s got, again this is not a reflection on him.

“He seems like a fantastic kid, he’s been caught up in a few things beforehand but he’s served his time and he’s held his hands up, like a lot haven’t.

“I think the way I’ve been treated probably with the media and things like that – I know you guys have no control over the bookies – I’ve been shown no respect, so I won’t be showing any respect to any of you guys tonight.

“I’m going to go home. Cheers.”

Later, Ian White jokingly branded upcoming opponent Luke Littler “Runcorn’s number two” after battling back to beat Ritchie Edhouse.

The 54-year-old set up a showdown with teenage sensation Littler thanks to a 3-1 win over European champion Edhouse.

White, born in the same Cheshire town as 17-year-old Littler, acknowledged he will need to up his game when he returns to the oche in round three.

Asked if he knew who was waiting for him, White told Sky Sports: “Yeah, Runcorn’s number two. I’m from Runcorn and I’m number one!

“Hopefully it will be a better game than what I played tonight.”

White, a quarter-finalist in 2014, bounced back from dropping the opening set to progress with a three-dart average of 88.86 in a contest where he managed only two 180s.

In contrast, last year’s runner-up Littler averaged 100.85 – and was millimetres short of a nine-dart finish – during his 3-1 victory over Ryan Meikle on Saturday evening.

“You want to cause an upset, you’re going to be the underdog but I’m all for it,” White continued.

“Luke Littler’s done everything for this sport at the moment over the last two years, so bring it on.

“You look at this crowd, the way they’ve been singing and that, everyone wants to come to the darts – and that’s where you need to be at Christmas.”

Earlier, Ryan Searle started with a 10-dart finish en route to a comfortable 3-0 win over Canadian Matt Campbell, while Latvian Madars Razma defeated Dutch 25th seed Dirk van Duijvenbode 3-1.