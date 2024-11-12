Luke Littler misses double for nine-dart finish but claims Grand Slam victory
Gary Anderson made it three wins from three with victory over Noa-Lynn van Leuven.
Luke Littler missed double 12 for a nine-dart finish against Lourence Ilagan in Group F of the Grand Slam of Darts.
After the 17-year-old stormed into a two-leg lead, Ilagan hit back to level at 2-2. Littler held his nerve with double-top to make it 3-2 before hitting bullseye in the next leg to move one step away.
Ilagan checked out to claw back another leg, but Littler then threw eight perfect darts before failing to pin double 12 for the perfect leg. He did check out to claim a 5-3 victory.
In the opening fixture of the night, Gary Anderson made it three wins from three with victory over Noa-Lynn van Leuven – which included an impressive 140 checkout to put himself 2-1 in front.
Gian van Veen beat Wessel Nijman 5-4 in an all-Dutch affair.
The pair were locked at 4-4 when Van Veen took advantage of a no-score by Nijman to snatch the win.
Jermaine Wattimena edged Mensur Suljovic 5-4.