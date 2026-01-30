Luke Littler survives huge scare to progress at World Masters

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luke Littler survived match dart to edge Mike De Decker 3-2 in a thrilling Winmau World Masters tie in Milton Keynes.

The tournament favourite held his nerve to set up a last-16 showdown with Ross Smith as he looks to add another major title to his collection.

Littler took the opening set but De Decker drew level, winning the second set with a 121 that finished on the bullseye.

It only got worse for Littler as De Decker made it four consecutive legs to seize a 2-1 lead, only to then blow his chance when match dart arrived.

Needing a double 11 to cause a major upset, he missed and on the very next throw Littler nailed double 16 to draw level.

Needing 30 to complete the comeback, the 19-year-old saw off De Decker with a double five.

Luke Humphries also had to come from behind but his 3-1 victory against Dave Chisnall lacked the drama of Littler’s evening.

Humphries went a set down as his title defence got off to a rocky start, but he recovered to reel off the next three sets with seven 180s and an average of 104.

Luke Woodhouse made a World Masters debut to remember by launching the night’s action with a whitewash of German number one Martin Schindler.

Woodhouse averaged 108.64 – his highest average on TV – and produced a 136 checkout in the first set.

Dutch debutant Jimmy van Schie fired a 10-darter to take an early lead in his match against Ross Smith but the 37-year-old from Kent finished strongly to win 3-1.

Daryl Gurney produced seven 180s but was still overcome 3-1 by the Netherlands’ Danny Noppert.

Rob Cross overcame Ryan Searle and Josh Rock dispatched Connor Scutt – both with scores of 3-1 – to claim their places in the second round.