Luke Littler lets the darts do the talking after Jonathan Ross Show appearance

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Luke Littler put in another Saturday night prime-time performance to advance to the third round of the Belgian Open.

While a pre-recorded appearance on the Jonathan Ross Show was being aired at home, the 17-year-old featuring alongside Liam Gallagher and Millie Bobby Brown on the popular chat show, he let his darts do the talking to beat Krzysztof Ratajski 6-3 in Wieze.

Littler was frustrated by the Pole’s slow play, but he held his nerve, crucially breaking in the eighth leg with an 11-dart finish.

Victory sets up a rematch with Australian Damon Heta, who ended Littler’s hopes of winning the UK Open last week in Minehead in one of the highest quality matches in the tournament’s history.

The teenager, playing in his maiden European Tour event, says revenge is not on his mind.

“That’s what people say, revenge is a thing,” he said during his on-stage interview. “I just get on with the next game and beat what’s in front of me.”

Peter Wright has a chance to give himself a perfect birthday present after beating Michael van Gerwen.

Wright celebrates his 54th birthday on Sunday and four more wins will see him lift the title.

A first ranking victory over the Dutchman since 2021 will give him confidence, even if it was not a convincing 6-4 victory.

Van Gerwen, who has been struggling with a shoulder injury, had two darts to send it to a last-leg decider but could not find his target and Wright took advantage.

Wright said: “Michael has still got a shoulder injury and I was feeling sorry for him.

“He didn’t do much practice in the back room so I thought I had a chance.

“I nearly threw it away, but I got through. Normally you have to average over a ton to beat Michael, hopefully he gets better and he starts playing the darts we know he can.”

Mike De Decker knocked out 2023 world champion Michael Smith.

Smith’s form has plummeted since winning at Alexandra Palace 15 months ago and he was outplayed by the home favourite in a 6-2 defeat.

World number one Luke Humphries also eased into Sunday’s action with a 6-1 win over James Wade.