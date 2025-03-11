Luke Littler produces perfect leg in Leicester before losing to Gian van Veen

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luke Littler threw his first nine-darter of the year at the Players Championship 5 in Leicester, but fell in the semi-finals as Joe Cullen emerged victorious.

Littler summoned all of his quality as he landed the nine in the sixth leg of his second-round win over Adam Hunt, one of three consecutive 6-5 victories for the world champion.

‘The Nuke’ looked to have peaked when he slipped into a 4-0 deficit against Dirk van Duijvenbode but he roared back to form as he forced a decider and finished with 126 on the bullseye.

He maintained a remarkable 122.96 average as he destroyed Damon Heta to reach the final four but was finally beaten by Gian van Veen in a tense 7-6 finish – ending his winning streak at 19 games.

Cullen was good value for his run to the final, getting the better of world number one Luke Humphries 6-4 along the way.

He struggled to keep pace with Van Veen in the early running, going 7-4 down, but showed nerves of steel as he survived six match darts on his way to an 8-7 triumph.

“I think this is the best win of my career, because of the adversity I have had to endure over the last year,” said Cullen.

“When you’re slipping down the rankings and you’re doubting yourself, there is nothing worse in darts. I think I’m down to number 22 in the world. There’s not 21 players that are better than me in the world, but the rankings don’t lie.”