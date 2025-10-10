Luke Littler throws brilliant 152 checkout to keep World Grand Prix hopes alive

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luke Littler produced a brilliant 152 checkout to beat Gerwyn Price 3-2 and keep alive his hopes of a first World Grand Prix title.

The 18-year-old was 2-0 down and survived three match darts to stage a comeback against the Welshman in their quarter-final in Leicester.

“Very, very strange. I wasn’t happy going 2-0 down. First and second set, I was on the wire every single time,” he told Sky Sports.

“Missing six against the darts in the last leg, I was saying ‘You can’t be doing that’.

“I just thought ‘It’s now or never’ after going 2-0 down. I had to switch on. Find those trebles and not stay on the wire.

“I switched up going for double 16. Everyone knows double 16 is the one that won me the world championship.”

Price, who after squandering his lead came from 2-0 down in the deciding set to take the match to a final leg, was unhappy with the reaction of the crowd.

“Wow gutted. And this is why we need to play majors in neutral venues/countries,” he posted on Instagram.

“Luke was great in patches at the right time in the end but I lost that one again.”

Littler will face Johnny Clayton, who cruised to a 3-0 win over Dirk van Duijvenbode, in Saturday’s semi-final.

However, another Dutchman, Danny Noppert, did make it to the last four after a 3-1 victory against Scot Gary Anderson.

He will face world number one Luke Humphries, who was a 3-1 winner over Cameron Menzies.