Luke Littler overcomes ‘shaky start’ to win New Zealand Darts Masters title

The teenage star followed up success in Australia with an 8-4 final win in Auckland.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 16 August 2025 13:05 BST
Luke Littler won another title in Auckland (Peter Byrne/PA)
Luke Littler won another title in Auckland (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Luke Littler produced a brilliant display to beat Luke Humphries and claim the New Zealand Darts Masters title.

The 18-year-old followed up his victory in Australia last weekend by averaging more than 115 in an 8-4 final success over defending champion Humphries in Auckland.

“It felt very much the same as last week,” said the teenager on pdc.tv.

“I had a shaky start in my opening game but, once you come into finals night, you know you have to switch it on, and that’s what I did again tonight.

“I felt unbeatable up there. The crowd was brilliant and the venue was incredible – it felt like a Premier League night – and I’m very happy to lift another title.

“I’m playing very well at the moment, I’m enjoying my darts, and hopefully I can keep this winning streak going.”

Earlier, Littler had beaten Mike De Decker 6-2 and Gerwyn Price 7-2, while Humphries reached the final with a 6-2 success against Damon Heta before seeing off Chris Dobey 7-4.

Littler always looked in control against Humphries, opening up an early 3-0 lead before extending his cushion to 6-2.

Humphries reduced the deficit to two legs but Littler finished in style with successive 11-darters.

“I played pretty well today but when you run into a 115 average there’s not much you can do,” said Humphries.

“I think if I’d won that sixth leg it might have given me a glimmer of hope but the better player won for sure.

“When Luke’s on it, he’s untouchable. I held in there and I gave it my best but he was just too good in the end.”

