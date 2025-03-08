Luke Littler through as Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerwen go out in Belgium

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Defending champion Luke Littler eased into the third round of the Belgian Darts Open as Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerwen both crashed out.

Littler was well below his brilliant best in beating Ryan Searle 6-3, the world champion averaging 94.36 to Searle’s 95.48 at the Oktoberhallen in Wieze.

However, the 18-year-old was far more efficient on the doubles than his opponent and hit double 20 with his first match dart to finish with a checkout percentage of 42.9 per cent compared to Searle’s 25 per cent.

World number one Humphries had earlier suffered a 6-4 defeat to home favourite Mike De Decker, who survived two match darts to beat Thomas Lovely in the previous round.

De Decker registered a highest checkout of 122 and averaged 100.45 against a below-par Humphries, who could only average 92.61.

Van Gerwen’s average was marginally better and the three-time world champion also hit a superb 136 checkout, but still slipped to a 6-4 defeat to Croatia’s Boris Krcmar.

In contrast, Gerwyn Price averaged 112.42 in his 6-2 victory over Gian van Veen, who averaged over 105 in defeat.

In the afternoon session, former world champion Michael Smith was whitewashed 6-0 by Damon Heta, while Ross Smith averaged 112.60 as he beat Rob Cross 6-2.

Luke Woodhouse was in stunning finishing form as he defeated Gary Anderson by the same score, consecutive checkouts of 124, 110 and 170 giving him the first three legs.

There were also wins for Daryl Gurney, Dave Chisnall, Jonny Clayton, Stephen Bunting and Ritchie Edhouse, who edged out Nathan Aspinall in a deciding leg.