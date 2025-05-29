Luke Littler beats Gerwyn Price to edge closer to retaining Premier League crown

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luke Littler produced a golden spell to move one win away from becoming just the third man to retain his Premier League crown.

The teenager, who claimed his first major title at the O2 Arena 12 months ago, has dominated the league phase of the second biggest tournament in the sport, with six nightly wins and a record 45 points.

But no one has caused him more trouble than Gerwyn Price and it looked like the Welshman was going to prosper again as he led 6-4 at the break.

Littler had a word with himself, though, and returned to the stage a different animal, winning six out of seven legs to claim a 10-7 victory.

It was the type of spell which has defined his short career, where his ability to get on a roll means he is never out of a match.

Littler will face Luke Humphries in the final later, knowing one more win will see him follow in the footsteps of Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen in defending a Premier League crown.

“The first 10 legs I went 6-4 down and I went off stage and needed to get myself up for it,” he said on stage. “The first five or six legs I was nervous, but I love coming on after a break.

“I relaxed myself and got the job done.

“I stormed off the stage but that was just in my own head, I sat down had a drink, cooled myself down and told myself I could do it. I got the job done.

“I was very nervous in the first five or six legs. I know myself, I can relax now.”

Humphries set up a rematch of last year’s final as he beat Nathan Aspinall in a gripping second semi-final.

The world number one, who is chasing his first Premier League title, beat Aspinall 10-7.

It is a fitting showpiece for the tournament as Littler and Humphries have been the standout players over the course of the 17 weeks.