John Part: Victory over Luke Littler will be feather in the cap for opponents

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Former world champion John Part has warned Luke Littler that he will face a “shock to the system” following his heroic run at Alexandra Palace.

The 16-year-old debutant set the World Championships alight over the last fortnight and was one win away from making history.

But Littler fell at the final hurdle as Luke Humphries, 28, took a scintillating 7-4 victory.

Despite his defeat, teenager Littler looks set to be handed a lucrative place in the Premier League, which kicks off next month.

But three-time world champion Part told Sky Sports: “It’s going to be a bit of a shock to his system when he (Littler) goes back to the behind-closed-doors tour environment after being spoiled by all this attention.

“I know he’s done a lot of that just to get here, with the development tour and youth championships, but it’s going to be a new grind for him.”

Littler had a throw at double two to move 5-2 in front in the race to seven. Instead, Humphries stole the set and then reeled off the next five to lift the Sid Waddell trophy for the first time.

Part, 57, continued: “He (Littler) played a really good match and had one really pivotal point with the missed double two.

“But he played great throughout the whole tournament and in the final. He didn’t win it and has got to look forward now.

“He’s so pragmatic and has such an understanding of the game. You can tell he absorbs a lot watching and learning from the top pros and he’s ready to handle it himself now. Luke Littler will be a feather in people’s cap if they can beat him.”

Littler’s run to the final has transcended darts and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak posted on ‘X’ following Wednesday’s showpiece.

“Congratulations Luke, a great win tonight,” he wrote. “What an incredible final to end a historic championship.

“I know that @lukeh180 and @LukeTheNuke180 will be leading the sport for years to come.”