Luke Littler awarded Honorary Citizenship of the Borough of Warrington
Luke Littler has been awarded Honorary Citizenship of the Borough of Warrington in recognition of his World Darts Championship win in January.
The Warrington-born teenager, who defeated Michael van Gerwen in the final at Alexandra Palace, has made a stunning impact in the sport since making his breakthrough in 2024.
The 18-year-old also won the Premier League, Grand Slam of Darts and World Series finals and reached the World Championship final on his debut last year when he lost to Luke Humphries.
Warrington Borough Council leader Hans Mundry, said: “This award recognises Luke’s outstanding achievements in the sport and his inspirational impact.
“His rise has been meteoric – and his stunning victory at the World Darts Championship captivated the nation, cementing his status as a huge star in the world of darts.
“We are incredibly proud of Luke and his remarkable accomplishments.
“His dedication, skill, and sportsmanship, along with his charitable work, make him a true inspiration to young people in Warrington and beyond.”
Littler, named BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year in December, helped raise over £1million for Prostate Cancer UK as part of the BIGGER 180 campaign and was also named PDC Player of the Year for 2024-25 last month.