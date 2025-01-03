Luke Littler aims for history in world darts final against Michael van Gerwen

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Luke Littler says it will be the “stuff dreams are made of” if he can create history by becoming the youngest-ever world champion.

The 17-year-old booked his place in a second successive World Championship final at Alexandra Palace by beating Stephen Bunting in the last four to set up a blockbusting clash with Michael van Gerwen.

But the Dutchman, who beat Chris Dobey in the semi-final, has warned the teenager he is ready to take his dream away from him.

Friday night’s final promises to be the hottest ticket in town as the two biggest names in the sport go head-to-head for the Sid Waddell Trophy.

Victory for Littler would cap a stunning 12 months at the oche and cement his position at the top of the sport, having finished second in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year and being the most Googled UK sportsperson of 2024.

“Everyone else is looking forward to it more than I am, but if I win seven sets I will be happy,” Littler, who lost to Luke Humphries as a debutant finalist last year, said.

“Michael has been in numerous finals, this is my second, I know where I went wrong last year and I am sure I will fix it.

“It will mean everything, if I win seven sets I’ll be over the moon. I can’t wait to get on stage.

“It’s the stuff of dreams, everyone wants to pick up a trophy, but you have to be at the top of your game to do it.

“I can tell you now, I have got no pressure, I am going to enjoy it, if I can get off to a quick start I’ll be happy.”

Littler’s stunning emergence has knocked Van Gerwen off his perch at the biggest name in darts and the pair have a tense rivalry, with six wins apiece.

The Dutchman has flown under the radar this year with all the attention on Littler, but he has a shot at winning a fourth title in what will be his seventh showpiece match at Ally Pally.

Most neutral observers will be backing a Littler triumph, but Van Gerwen is ready to take the teenager’s dream away from him.

“I have been there before, the smell is not good enough, you want to touch it,” he said.

“Luke’s been there, he has had a sniff. I am going to make sure he keeps it as just a sniff as well.

“I was the favourite two years ago and lost. Now I’m not favourite, and maybe I’m going to win it. You never know.”