Michael van Gerwen believes Luke Littler is fearful of him at World Championship

Michael van Gerwen insists he is the one player Luke Littler will not want to play at the World Championship.

Littler is a heavy favourite to win a second Alexandra Palace crown, with many tipping a final against great rival Luke Humphries, with the pair having dominated the darts scene over the last two years.

Van Gerwen kicks off his campaign for a fourth world title against Mitsuhiko Tatsunami on Thursday night.

He has had a poor year since losing to Littler in last year’s final, but knows he will be the player the teenage star wants to avoid.

“Ask Luke Littler who he doesn’t want to play. He will definitely say my name,” a bullish Van Gerwen said. “One hundred per cent. And if he doesn’t, he’s lied. That’s the way it is.

“The bookmakers have been wrong over the past so many times, so let me do it again.

“I don’t have to remind anyone. Everyone knows what I’m capable of. The World Championship is a different animal.

“The Worlds are a different kind of pressure, atmosphere, everything, attention, so we’re going to see what’s going to happen there.”

The Dutchman’s 2025 has been dominated by events away from the oche as results suffered following his divorce.

He admits his priorities have changed as he now has to juggle childcare, but is confident he can get back to his best.

“I feel good. Yeah, of course, I feel better. It takes a bit of time, but I will adjust,” he said.

“I’m OK. I’ve had a tough year. Everyone knows I have had a really tough year, on and off the oche.

“But you have to adjust yourself, you have to adapt yourself. You need to try to find a new balance in your life.

“That’s not that easy but you can’t look back over your shoulder. It doesn’t help anymore, you know what I mean? You have to look forwards.

“It’s 100 per cent a new chapter. A chapter I’ve never faced in my life as well.

“That’s why I’m saying you need to find that new balance in life. Also, with kids at home. When I am home now, and the kids are there, I have to look after them. It’s not like I have a wife who helps you.

“That’s all new for me. That will fall in place. That takes time but I know I’m capable of doing that, easy.”