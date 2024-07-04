Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Luke Littler and Michael van Gerwen to lock horns in World Matchplay first round

The clash between the 17-year-old and the world number two was the standout tie from Thursday’s draw.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 04 July 2024 13:06
One of Michael van Gerwen and Luke Littler will exit Blackpool in the first round (Mike Egerton/PA)
One of Michael van Gerwen and Luke Littler will exit Blackpool in the first round (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Luke Littler will play three-time champion Michael Van Gerwen in the first round of the World Matchplay later this month.

The clash between the 17-year-old and the world number two was the standout tie from Thursday’s draw for the prestigious 32-player tournament in Blackpool.

Littler, the world number 25, was the player the top seeds would have wanted to avoid following his dramatic rise this year.

Luke Littler won the Premier league in May (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Luke Littler won the Premier league in May (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

He followed up his stunning run to the World Championship final in January by winning the Premier League in May.

Other notable match-ups in the first round include world champion Luke Humphries taking on Ricardo Pietreczko and last year’s winner Nathan Aspinall facing Luke Woodhouse.

Third seed Michael Smith will play Gary Anderson with Gerwyn Price up against Daryl Gurney.

The tournament takes place at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens from July 13-21.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in