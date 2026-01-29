Luke Littler aiming to add another major title to collection at World Masters

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luke Littler heads to the World Masters on Friday aiming to add another major title to his collection.

The back-to-back world champion has set his sights on winning all of the major televised events and only has the tournament in Milton Keynes, the European Championship and the World Cup of Darts to go after a stunning first two years on the tour.

He will be the favourite to prevail in MK and is focused on doing the business.

“It’s a title that I’ve not picked up yet and I definitely want to go to Milton Keynes and I want to become champion,” the 19-year-old, fresh from birthday celebrations in Dubai, said.

“I wouldn’t say I’m fired up, but I’ll definitely, definitely be ready for it. It’s one that I haven’t got yet and definitely want it.

“I’ll be going to Milton Keynes only for the second time now. It’s a tournament I want to win.

“Obviously, it’s the short format with the two sets involved. So you’ve got to be very quick. You’ve got to fly out the traps. But we can only see what happens next weekend.”

Littler is seemingly invincible in the longer format of the game but is more vulnerable over shorter matches where he has been known to be caught cold.

He has a tough opening round after being pitted against Mike De Decker, but has vowed to be on guard.

Asked whether he is vulnerable in the shorter matches, Littler, a beaten quarter-finalist last year, said: “I’d say that. But it’s the same as the World Series, same as the Premier League. It’s six legs over two sets for the Masters.

“And then obviously, progressively it gets longer. Yeah, it’s a very quick format, but I’ll be ready for it.

“Obviously last year in the Masters I think I played pretty well early on against I think Andy Baetens and then James Wade and then maybe someone else and then I lost out to Jonny (Clayton).

“It is what it is, that’s the format, that’s what we’ve got to get used to. I’ll be more than ready.”