Luke, you require 60k – Littler would get bonus for worlds nine-darter after all

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Luke Littler will still be eligible to receive a £60,000 bonus for hitting a nine-darter during this year’s World Championship.

Title sponsors Paddy Power has pledged to donate £1,000 to Prostate Cancer UK for every 180 hit during the Alexandra Palace tournament, which starts next month, as well as a £180,000 bonus for a perfect leg of darts.

That would be shared between the cancer charity, the player who threw it and a fan in the crowd, but because Littler is not yet 18 years of age, he would not be allowed to receive the bonus from the bookmaker.

But PDC sponsor Village Hotels has stepped up and will pay the 17-year-old should he produce a nine-dart finish.

PDC chief executive Matt Porter said: “It’s an unbelievably generous gesture from Village Hotels and a testament to themselves as a brand that they’re so keen to support our sport to ensure Luke doesn’t miss out.

“The BIGGER 180 campaign is something very close to our hearts at the PDC, and we can’t wait to get going in a few weeks’ time.”

A Village Hotels spokesperson said: “What Paddy Power and the PDC have done in supporting Prostate Cancer UK through The BIGGER 180 campaign has been remarkable, and the nine-darter bonus promises to make this year’s even bigger.

“But given what Luke has done in the sport already, and our close bond developed with the PDC since joining as a partner, we couldn’t see one of the biggest names miss out – so we wanted to do our bit.

“But if it helps inspire Luke to hitting the magic number, and if it means more money goes to saving lives as part of the wider campaign, then it’ll be a small price to pay.”

Littler, who became a global star in last year’s tournament by reaching the final as a debutant, will face Fallon Sherrock or Ryan Meikle in the second round after receiving a first-round bye.