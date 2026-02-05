Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Luke Littler loses Premier League opener to debutant Gian van Veen

The debutant surprised the world number one in Newcastle.

Gian van Veen (left) celebrates his win over Luke Littler (PA)
Gian van Veen (left) celebrates his win over Luke Littler (PA) (PA Wire)

Debutant Gian van Veen upset world champion Luke Littler on the opening night of the BetMGM Premier League season, winning 6-4 in Newcastle.

In a rematch of this year’s World Championship final – where Littler emerged victorious – the Dutchman battled to victory over the world number one in the first match of this year’s tournament.

A cagey final leg saw Van Veen miss double six as he looked to wrap up the match before Littler attempted a 95 checkout, but fell just short.

The Dutchman then held his nerve to seal his spot in the semi-finals, where he will face Jonny Clayton later on this evening.

