Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Luke Littler crashes out of Players Championship in first round

The world champion and current Premier League leader was beaten 6-3 by 22-year-old Irishman Dylan Slevin.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 08 April 2025 22:24 BST
Luke Littler lost in round one in Leicester (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Luke Littler lost in round one in Leicester (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)

Luke Littler was a surprise casualty in the first round of Players Championship 11.

The world champion and current Premier League leader was beaten 6-3 by 22-year-old Irishman Dylan Slevin.

Littler averaged just 90.11 compared to his opponent’s 92.74 at the tournament in Leicester.

The 18-year-old was joined on the opening-round scrapheap by Michael van Gerwen.

The three-time world champion lost out in a deciding leg to go down 6-5 to fellow Dutchman Maik Kuivenhoven.

Gerwyn Price also fell at the first hurdle, the Welshman bowing out 6-4 against countryman Rob Owen.

Veteran Raymond van Barneveld lost a tight tussle 6-4 to PDC newcomer Tom Bissell.

Cameron Menzies won his second PDC title in Leicester in seventh months after dispatching Peter Wright 8-3 in the all-Scottish final.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in