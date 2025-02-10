Rob Cross wins Players Championship One after Luke Littler falls in third round

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rob Cross beat Joe Cullen 8-3 to win the 2025 PDC ProTour season-opening Players Championship One in Wigan, where world champion Luke Littler had gone out in the third round.

The Robin Park Leisure Centre welcomed the newest additions to the professional circuit alongside established players in a 128-strong field, with a top prize of £15,000.

Littler – beaten by Michael van Gerwen on the opening night of the Premier League in Belfast – had started with a 6-4 win over Canadian veteran Jim Long and then beat Martin Lukeman 6-3, in which he averaged only 87.4.

Cullen, though, proved too strong for the 18-year-old in their third-round contest, landing eight maximums in a convincing 6-3 victory, taking five straight legs as Littler missed 15 doubles.

‘The Rockstar’ then pushed onto the semi-finals, where he edged out world number one Luke Humphries 7-6 in a last-leg decider.

Cross – who was crowned world champion in 2018 – had come back from 3-0 down to reel off seven consecutive legs as he beat Andrew Gilding 7-3 with a 108.5 average to book a place in Monday’s final.

The ‘Voltage’ continued his momentum against Cullen, hitting a 129 finish on the bullseye to open up a 6-3 lead before closing out victory with a 40 per cent doubles success to pick up his 10th Players Championship title.

There had also been early exits for former world champions Gary Anderson – who was beaten 6-4 by Ricky Evans in the first round – and Peter Wright, who lost by the same scoreline to Adam Hunt.

Michael Smith, who recently revealed his problems with arthritis, went out to Belgium’s Dimitri van den Bergh, while women’s world champion Beau Greaves slipped to a 6-4 defeat against Owen Bates on her Pro Tour debut and world number five Stephen Bunting lost to Gilding.

The second of 34 Players Championship events takes place in Wigan again on Tuesday.