Luke Littler handed tricky challenge in Bahrain Masters opener
Littler takes to the oche for the first time since winning his second World Championship.
World champion Luke Littler has been handed an eye-catching tie against 71-year-old Paul Lim in the first round of the Bahrain Masters.
It will be youth versus experience in the World Series of Darts event in the Middle East, which kicks off on Thursday.
But it will not be the tie Littler would have been hoping to get as he takes to the oche for the first time since winning his second World Championship.
Ahead of the draw for the Alexandra Palace tournament, Littler named Lim as one of the two players he did not want to get drawn against in the opening round.
He avoided it on that occasion but will now meet the ‘Singapore Slinger’ over the short-format contest.
The 18-year-old will still be expected to beat Lim, who first played in a World Championship 25 years before his opponent was even born.
Lim did become the oldest player to win at the World Championship last month before losing to Luke Humphries in the second round.
Littler is fresh from signing a new 10-year deal with darts manufacturer Target worth a whopping £20million.
Second seed Humphries plays Abdulla Saeed while World Championship runner-up Gian van Veen plays Man Lok Yeung.
Gerwyn Price will face dancing Ally Pally star Motomu Sakai while defending champion Stephen Bunting takes on Ryusei Azemoto and Danny Noppert takes on Basem Mahmood.
