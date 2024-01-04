Local takeaway offers teenage darts sensation Luke Littler free kebabs for life

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Teenage darts sensation Luke Littler has been offered free kebabs for life at his favourite hometown takeaway.

The 16-year-old debutant brought unprecedented exposure to his sport during his remarkable run to the final of the World Championship at Alexandra Palace.

Littler endeared himself to the public throughout the tournament not only with his outstanding play but because of his down-to-earth manner and frequent mentions of his love of kebabs.

That has brought remarkable focus on the Hot Spot takeaway in Warrington town centre, to which Littler is a frequent customer when he is at home.

Such has been the focus that the owners have named Littler’s regular kebab wrap of donner meat, lettuce, onions and mayonnaise after him.

“Whenever he comes back to Warrington, he tends to order the ‘Luke The Nuke Wrap’,” said the manager Hamido, who prefers not to use his surname, and also runs a barber’s shop.

“We just call it the ‘Luke Wrap’ because we’re so used to making it for him. It’s every day, or most days, when he’s at home and not abroad competing.

“He’s a top lad and hopefully he’ll be coming back for some free haircuts and kebabs. That’s free for life, no doubt.

“We’ve said from day one, he’s going to be a world champion and he still will be. What he’s done at the age of 16 is incredible.”

Littler’s fairytale run ended in defeat to world number one Luke Humphries in the final on Wednesday.

Hamido’s brother Sihad, who also helps run the takeaway, is an old schoolfriend of Littler’s and has been thrilled by his success.

He said: “You could always tell he was going to make it and he played amazing. I don’t take that (final) as a loss – never.

“I will never take that as a loss from a 16-year-old, from someone my age, knowing they’re going out and giving so much.

“It’s just incredible seeing someone like that, someone so young, doing so good in life and achieving so much.”