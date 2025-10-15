Luke Littler’s hot streak continues as he wins Players Championship 32

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luke Littler’s hot streak continued after the teenage sensation added the Players Championship 32 to the World Grand Prix he won on Sunday.

Littler toppled Dennie Olde Kalter 8-2 in the final in Wigan, producing his 10th 180 of the tournament and lifting his average to 110.73 in the process.

It was the 18-year-old’s first Players Championship title of the season and the triumph secured his place at next month’s Players Championship Finals in Minehead.

Littler has also won the World Championship, UK Open and World Matchplay this year and when asked if he felt unstoppable, he replied: “I definitely do.

“At the start of the day it’s never the best, you’ve just got to get past those early stages.

“Then when it comes down to the last 16 and quarters, that’s when it turns nitty-gritty. I’m very happy with today (Wednesday).

“I’m very exhausted but happy to have come away with a win. I did the Grand Prix and then the youth, yesterday and today.

“Minehead was always at the back of my mind. On my social media some people said I’m not going to make it, but I’ve won it today.

“I’ve been playing for 10 or 11 days non-stop so I will have a well-deserved break this weekend and then I will be back for the Europeans.”