KP unhappy with Lyon technique, Richarlison is boss – Saturday’s sporting social

We look at some of the best examples on social media from December 18

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 18 December 2021 17:39
Kevin Pietersen (left), Richarlison (centre) and Peter Wright (Nick Potts/Richard Sellers/Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 18.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen was not impressed with Australian Nathan Lyon’s technique despite its effectiveness in Adelaide.

Virat Kohli was hard at work with his India team-mates.

Sachin Tendulkar was reminiscing about his ODI debut.

Football

Gaffer Richarlison.

Daniel Sturridge made a song.

Two Manchester United greats put their heads together.

The late Justin Edinburgh’s former clubs remembered him on what would have been his 52nd birthday.

Bastian Schweinsteiger was feeling the chill.

Gary Lineker broke down the day’s packed fixture list.

Darts

Peter Wright got in the festive spirit.

Another day, another nine-darter at Ally Pally.

Michael Van Gerwen was excited to be back at Ally Pally.

Taekwondo

Jade Jones felt festive.

MMA

Conor McGregor grabbed a bottle.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas thanked Mercedes before making his exit.

