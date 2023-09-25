No suspicious circumstances in death of footballer Maddy Cusack, police say

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have said there are no suspicious circumstances regarding the death of the Sheffield United Women’s player, Maddy Cusack.

The 27-year-old passed away on Wednesday with her death described as “heartbreaking news” as tributes flooded in from Blades players and across FA women’s football.

Derbyshire Police said on Monday that she was pronounced dead at a property in Horsley but that the death is not being treated as suspicious.

She was the Blades’ longest-serving female player (PA)

A force spokesperson said: “We were called to a property in Lady Lea Road, Horsley, just after 6.35pm on Wednesday September 20.

“A woman, in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

“Her death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Coroner’s Court confirmed that the death had been reported, with an inquest to be opened in due course.

Cusack, who also worked in the club’s commercial department, was the Blades’ current longest-serving female player and the first to reach 100 appearances.

Tributes were paid to the midfielder before Sheffield United’s Premier League match against Newcastle United at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

They included a minute’s silence prior to kick-off, with players wearing shirts with the number eight, to represent Cusack’s squad number.

The Blades entered the pitch wearing shirts with Maddy Cusack’s name and number on the back (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Fans also held up signs and flags while the club flag at Bramall Lane was flown at half-mast.

“This is heartbreaking news for everyone at Bramall Lane,” Stephen Bettis, Sheffield United’s chief executive officer, said in a statement last week. “Maddy had a unique position of being part of a number of teams at Sheffield United and was popular with everyone that she came into contact with.

“Her personality and professionalism made her a credit to her family — she will be sadly missed. Whilst taking in the news and moving forward, the club will offer as much support as possible to Maddy’s family, friends and colleagues.”

Baroness Sue Campbell, FA director of women’s football, said: “We are all devastated to learn about the passing of Maddy Cusack. On behalf of the FA, the Lionesses, the Women’s Super League and the Women’s Championship, our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Maddy’s family, friends, team-mates and everyone at Sheffield United.

“Maddy also represented England at age-group level and we will pay tribute to her at an appropriate point. We are in contact with the club and will continue to offer them our full support during this incredibly sad time.”