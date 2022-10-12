Jump to content

England prop Mako Vunipola hit with three-week suspension

Vunipola was sent off for dangerous play in Saracens’ win over Newcastle

Andrew Baldock
Wednesday 12 October 2022 12:54
Mako Vunipola has been handed a three-week ban (Mark Pain/PA)
England prop Mako Vunipola has received a three-week ban after being sent off in Saracens’ Gallagher Premiership victory over Newcastle.

But it means he will be available for England’s autumn Tests, starting against Argentina on 6 November.

Vunipola, who has won 70 caps, was dismissed for dangerous play in a ruck or maul at Kingston Park.

He will miss Premiership games against Bath and Exeter, plus a Premiership Rugby Cup appointment with London Irish.

The suspension will be reduced by one match if he successfully completes World Rugby’s coaching intervention programme.

Vunipola’s case was heard by a three-man independent disciplinary panel, the Rugby Football Union said.

Wasps full-back Jacob Umaga also received a three-week ban following his dismissal against Northampton on Sunday.

Umaga was charged with tackling, charging, pulling or grasping the jumper (Northampton wing Courtnall Skosan) in the air, contrary to World Rugby law 9.17.

Umaga is currently injured, and the RFU said that the games he will miss will be determined following confirmation from Wasps when he is fit to play again.

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in