Malaysia bans Israeli players from squash event

Malaysia is refusing to grant visas to Israeli players for a major squash tournament next month, the World Squash Federation (WSF) has confirmed.

The men’s World Team Championship is due to begin in Kuala Lumpur on 7 December, with 26 squads participating in the event.

The WSF said it had “been made aware that, at present, the Malaysian authorities have not accepted yet to provide visas for the Israel squash team”.

“The WSF is committed to the principle of open and inclusive world championships in which all member nations who wish to participate are welcome to do so,” the governing body said in a statement.

If the issue is not resolved, the Israel Squash Association (ISA) plans to take their case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

“It’s a shame that they are mixing sports with politics,” the ISA chairman, Aviv Bushinsky, told AFP. “Those who close their eyes - all the countries that participate and let something like that happen - they allow racism and discrimination to take place in sports.”

It is the latest instance of Muslim-majority Malaysia barring Israeli athletes from entering the country.

In 2019, Malaysia was stripped of its right to host the World Para Swimming Championships after refusing to allow Israeli athletes to compete.

There are no diplomatic ties between the two countries and entry is not permitted into Malaysia on an Israeli passport.