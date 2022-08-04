Lyanco leaks Saints kit and KJT celebrates – Thursday’s sporting social
The Lionesses were still enjoying the aftermath of their Euro 2022 win.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 4.
Football
Lyanco was in hot water.
Manchester City launched their third kit in a more conventional way.
Carney Chukwuemeka showed off his new kit after joining Chelsea from Aston Villa.
Jamie Redknapp was on holiday.
Alex Telles thanked Manchester United after sealing a loan move to Sevilla.
Even director of football Robbie Savage could not believe Macclesfield’s new signing.
Athletics
KJT was delighted.
Boxing
Anthony Joshua was ready for the big one.
Cricket
James Anderson turned his arm over before commentary duties.
Heather Knight had some bad luck.
Fetch that!
MMA
Conor McGregor grafted hard.
Snooker
The Rocket kept his eyes on the prize.
Tennis
Serena cooled down.
