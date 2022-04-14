Tributes paid to Anya Shrubsole after retirement – Thursday’s sporting social

Manchester City and Liverpool celebrated their Champions League progress.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 14 April 2022 18:48
Anya Shrubsole has announced her international retirement (Mike Egerton/PA)
Anya Shrubsole has announced her international retirement (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 14.

Cricket

Anya Shrubsole retired from international cricket.

Recommended

Football

Gary Neville enjoyed the week’s Champions League action.

Northern Ireland’s captain stood by manager Kenny Shiels following his controversial comments this week.

Man City and Liverpool celebrated Champions League progress.

The big games keep coming.

Tennis

Great Britain are ready for the Billie Jean King Cup.

As is King herself.

Chris Evert didn’t seem happy with Andy Roddick.

Formula One

Lando Norris assembled his perfect F1 driver.

Snooker

Shaun Murphy reacted to being drawn against Stephen Maguire in the first round of the World Snooker Championship.

Recommended

Ashley Hugill was relishing his Crucible debut.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in