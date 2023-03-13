The sporting weekend in pictures
There were big wins for Arsenal and Manchester City in the Premier League.
Pa Sport Staff
Monday 13 March 2023 05:00
Gary Lineker dominated the sporting headlines over the weekend after being stood down from Match of the Day presenting duties by the BBC.
In terms of action, there were big wins for Arsenal and Manchester City in the Premier League and Ireland in the Six Nations, while England were thrashed.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the sporting weekend in pictures.