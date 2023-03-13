Jump to content

The sporting weekend in pictures

There were big wins for Arsenal and Manchester City in the Premier League.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 13 March 2023 05:00
England were thrashed by France at Twickenham (Ben Whitley/PA)
England were thrashed by France at Twickenham (Ben Whitley/PA)
(PA Wire)

Gary Lineker dominated the sporting headlines over the weekend after being stood down from Match of the Day presenting duties by the BBC.

In terms of action, there were big wins for Arsenal and Manchester City in the Premier League and Ireland in the Six Nations, while England were thrashed.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the sporting weekend in pictures.

