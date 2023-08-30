Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Yet more trophies for Manchester City – Wednesday’s sporting social

The champions were basking in more silverware on the anniversary of a significant signing.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 30 August 2023 19:07

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 30.

Football

The PFA awards were announced.

Recommended

Manchester City marked a memorable day.

Tim Krul was a happy man.

Gabriel Jesus was looking forward to Arsenal’s first Champions League campaign in seven years.

Cricket

Chris Woakes stuck the boot into Mark Wood.

Formula One

McLaren reminisced.

A new lid for Carlos Sainz ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.

Happy birthday.

Tennis

Feliciano Lopez hailed Andy Murray’s landmark victory in New York.

Carlos Alcaraz and Stan Wawrinka celebrated his first-round wins at Flushing Meadows.

Rugby League

Recommended

England paid tribute to the retiring Josh Hodgson.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in