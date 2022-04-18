The sporting weeknd in pictures

Liverpool maintained their bid for a quadruple after a thrilling 3-2 FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City and they will meet Chelsea in the final after they beat Crystal Palace.

Chelsea will face Manchester City in the women’s FA Cup final while Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 50th club career hat-trick. Rangers also play Hearts in the Scottish Cup final after beating Celtic in extra time.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen’s error helped Liverpool win their FA Cup semi-final (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Bernardo Silva’s late goal was not enough to save City (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Chelsea’s Millie Bright and Erin Cuthbert celebrate their FA Cup semi-final win over Arsenal (Steve Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick in the win over Norwich (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Hearts’ Cameron Devlin (left) and Liam Boyce celebrate reaching the Scottish Cup final (Steve Welsh/PA) (PA Wire)

Burnley’s Ashley Westwood suffered a serious injury in their game at West Ham (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Ronnie O’Sullivan in action at the World Championships on Sunday (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Rangers will face Hearts in the Scottish Cup final (Steve Welsh/PA) (PA Wire)