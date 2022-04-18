The sporting weeknd in pictures
Liverpool will play Chelsea in the FA Cup final while Chelsea face Manchester City in the women’s competition.
Liverpool maintained their bid for a quadruple after a thrilling 3-2 FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City and they will meet Chelsea in the final after they beat Crystal Palace.
Chelsea will face Manchester City in the women’s FA Cup final while Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 50th club career hat-trick. Rangers also play Hearts in the Scottish Cup final after beating Celtic in extra time.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at the sporting weekend in pictures.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.