The sporting weeknd in pictures

Liverpool will play Chelsea in the FA Cup final while Chelsea face Manchester City in the women’s competition.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 18 April 2022 05:00
Liverpool beat Manchester City to reach the FA Cup final (Nick Potts/PA)
Liverpool maintained their bid for a quadruple after a thrilling 3-2 FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City and they will meet Chelsea in the final after they beat Crystal Palace.

Chelsea will face Manchester City in the women’s FA Cup final while Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 50th club career hat-trick. Rangers also play Hearts in the Scottish Cup final after beating Celtic in extra time.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen’s error helped Liverpool win their FA Cup semi-final (Nick Potts/PA)
Bernardo Silva’s late goal was not enough to save City (Nick Potts/PA)
Chelsea’s Millie Bright and Erin Cuthbert celebrate their FA Cup semi-final win over Arsenal (Steve Paston/PA)
Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick in the win over Norwich (Martin Rickett/PA)
Hearts’ Cameron Devlin (left) and Liam Boyce celebrate reaching the Scottish Cup final (Steve Welsh/PA)
Burnley’s Ashley Westwood suffered a serious injury in their game at West Ham (Adam Davy/PA)
Ronnie O’Sullivan in action at the World Championships on Sunday (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Rangers will face Hearts in the Scottish Cup final (Steve Welsh/PA)
Ruben Loftus-Cheek celebrates his goal in Chelsea’s win over Crystal Palace (Nick Potts/PA)
