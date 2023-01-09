The sporting weekend in pictures

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester City booked their place in the FA Cup fourth round by thumping Chelsea 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

Sunday’s third-round ties also included Stevenage pulling off a shock 2-1 win at Aston Villa, while Wrexham triumphing 4-3 at Coventry and Sheffield Wednesday beating Newcastle 2-1 were upsets on Saturday.

Shaun Murphy dumped defending champion Neil Robertson out of snooker’s Masters, in tennis the United States beat Italy to triumph at the United Cup, and Great Britain’s Ellia Smeding made speed skating history in Norway.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s action.