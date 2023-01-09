Jump to content

The sporting weekend in pictures

Manchester City and Stevenage were the standout performers in the FA Cup, while the Buffalo Bills honoured stricken team-mate Damar Hamlin.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 09 January 2023 05:00
Julian Alvarez, second left, celebrates scoring Manchester City’s second goal in their 4-0 FA Cup win over Chelsea (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Manchester City booked their place in the FA Cup fourth round by thumping Chelsea 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

Sunday’s third-round ties also included Stevenage pulling off a shock 2-1 win at Aston Villa, while Wrexham triumphing 4-3 at Coventry and Sheffield Wednesday beating Newcastle 2-1 were upsets on Saturday.

Shaun Murphy dumped defending champion Neil Robertson out of snooker’s Masters, in tennis the United States beat Italy to triumph at the United Cup, and Great Britain’s Ellia Smeding made speed skating history in Norway.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s action.

