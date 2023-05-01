Jump to content

The sporting weekend in pictures

Erling Haaland equalled a Premier League record, while Mark Selby made history at the Crucible.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 01 May 2023 05:00
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (second from left) celebrates with his team-mates after the 2-1 win at Fulham (John Walton/PA)
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (second from left) celebrates with his team-mates after the 2-1 win at Fulham (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Manchester City took a step closer to a third straight Premier League title as they beat Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage to move top of the table.

Liverpool raced into a 3-0 lead against Tottenham after just 15 minutes at Anfield, but needed a stoppage-time winner from Diogo Jota after the visitors had got back on level terms moments earlier through Richarlison.

Away from football, Mark Selby made the first maximum break of 147 in a World Snooker Championship final, while Sergio Perez beat Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

