The sporting weekend in pictures

Ellie Kildunne continued her impressive form for England in the Guinness Women’s Six Nations, while Manchester City had a productive weekend.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 22 April 2024 05:00
Ellie Kildunne scored a hat-trick as England beat Ireland in the Six Nations (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Ellie Kildunne scored a hat-trick as England beat Ireland in the Six Nations (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Max Verstappen registered another dominant win at the Chinese Grand Prix, while Peres Jepchirchir smashed the women’s-only world record to win the London Marathon on Sunday.

Manchester United scraped into the FA Cup final with a penalty shoot-out victory against Coventry and will face rivals Manchester City, who beat Chelsea 1-0 in their semi-final on Saturday.

Ellie Kildunne continued her impressive form for England in the Guinness Women’s Six Nations and Manchester City moved to the top of the Women’s Super League table after beating West Ham 5-0.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures from this weekend’s sporting action.

