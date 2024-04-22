The sporting weekend in pictures

Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Max Verstappen registered another dominant win at the Chinese Grand Prix, while Peres Jepchirchir smashed the women’s-only world record to win the London Marathon on Sunday.

Manchester United scraped into the FA Cup final with a penalty shoot-out victory against Coventry and will face rivals Manchester City, who beat Chelsea 1-0 in their semi-final on Saturday.

Ellie Kildunne continued her impressive form for England in the Guinness Women’s Six Nations and Manchester City moved to the top of the Women’s Super League table after beating West Ham 5-0.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures from this weekend’s sporting action.