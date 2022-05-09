The sporting weekend in pictures

The best of the pictures from an action-packed weekend of sport.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 09 May 2022 05:00
Max Verstappen won the Miami Grand Prix (Lynne Sladky/AP)
(AP)

Manchester City moved a step closer to retaining the Premier League title by thrashing Newcastle 5-0 on Sunday while Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw against Tottenham.

At the other end of the table, Everton boosted their survival hopes, Leeds dropped into the bottom three and Watford were relegated.

The first-ever Miami Grand Prix took place on Sunday evening, while Chelsea were crowned winners of the Women’s Super League once again and Mark Cavendish won the third stage of the Giro d’Italia .

Here, the PA news agency showcases the best of the sporting weekend in pictures.

Manchester City bounced back from their Champions League exit at Real Madrid with a 5-0 hammering of Newcastle (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Liverpool’s title hopes suffered a blow with a 1-1 draw against Tottenham (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)
Max Verstappen won the inaugural Miami Grand Prix (Darron Cummings/AP)
(AP)
Chelsea won the Women’s Super League (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)
Mark Cavendish won the third stage of the Giro d’Italia (Gian Mattia D’Alberto/LaPresse via AP)
(AP)
Leeds slipped into the bottom three following defeat at Arsenal (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)
Watford were relegated following a 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)
Bristol Rovers thrashed Scunthorpe 7-0 to pip Northampton to third place on goals scored and secure promotion to League One (Bradley Collyer/PA)
(PA Wire)
Wycombe celebrate reaching the League One play-off final despite a 1-0 loss at MK Dons (Nigel French/PA)
(PA Wire)
Olympic gold medallist Laura Collett won her first Badminton Horse Trials title in record-breaking fashion (Steve Parsons/PA)
(PA Wire)
Sir Alastair Cook scored a century in each innings as Essex drew with Yorkshire (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Archive)

Denmark’s Thorbjorn Olesen celebrates winning the Betfred British Masters (Zac Goodwin/PA)
(PA Wire)
Teenager Carlos Alcaraz won the Madrid Open (Paul White/AP)
(AP)

